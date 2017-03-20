Public drinking, sexual activity rampant at Sunnypoint Park near Scarborough bluffs

Toronto city councillor Gary Crawford is convening a community meeting in Scarborough on Monday to discuss the growing problem of public drinking and sexual activity at Sunnypoint Park.

The picturesque location on the edge of the Scarborough Bluffs is a popular lookout spot for visitors but in recent years it has been home to illegal and illicit activity.

“Community members are discouraged,” Crawford said. “The beauty of the park has deteriorated and they want to take the park back.”

Crawford said part of the problem is the lack of lighting in the area and the seclusion offered by the park’s surroundings.

“There’s a lot of unfortunately, undesirable activity that has been taking place here, historically,” Crawford said. “But I think over the last couple of years it’s been getting increasingly worse.”

The local ward councillor said he wants increased enforcement and fines.

“We’re looking at doing fines in certain parts closer to the bluffs, increased fines of $250 to $350 to deter people,” he said.

Crawford also wants city crews to clear out some of the brush to make it more open.

“We have stuff like condom wrappers, just general garbage, and beer bottles,” he said. “This is just the activity that has happened on the weekend.”

“We want families and kids to enjoy the park but it’s the kind of illegal, undesirable aspects we don’t want to see at all.”

-With a report from Cindy Pom