Police release surveillance image of man wanted in Toronto sex assault
Toronto police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.
It’s alleged a 21-year-old woman was attacked at the Eaton Centre Friday afternoon.
Police indicate the suspect smiled and walked away after the victim started screaming.
He’s described as standing 5-8, with a medium build and between 25-35 years of age. The suspect was wearing a black/blue winter coat. with black/white clothing underneath, blue cargo-style jeans tucked into black boots and a blue toque.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
