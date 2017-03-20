Police release surveillance image of man wanted in Toronto sex assault

Toronto police have released a surveillance image of a man wanted in a sexual assault investigation.

It’s alleged a 21-year-old woman was attacked at the Eaton Centre Friday afternoon.

Police indicate the suspect smiled and walked away after the victim started screaming.

He’s described as standing 5-8, with a medium build and between 25-35 years of age. The suspect was wearing a black/blue winter coat. with black/white clothing underneath, blue cargo-style jeans tucked into black boots and a blue toque.

