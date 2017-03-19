LGBT YouTubers say their videos are being unfairly blocked

Comedian Chris Crocker, one of the first LGBT YouTubers to gain fame on the video platform, is addressing YouTube’s recent block of LGBT-related content.

The 29-year-old Tennessee native became an early viral video sensation after 2007’s notorious “Leave Britney Alone!” video. Crocker addressed the reported content filtering several queer YouTubers have been facing as part of the platform’s “Restricted Mode.”

“YouTube is important for LGBT youth to find other LGBT people,” Chris explained via Twitter. “This new ‘restriction thing’ that blocks out LGBT content is very questionable.”

The system is meant to keep children from accessing explicit content.

It’s supposed to be used to filter videos which “don’t violate [its] policies, but may not be appropriate for all audiences,” according to Google’s support pages. (YouTube is owned by Google.)

“Age-restricted videos are not visible to users who are logged out, are under 18 years of age, or have Restricted Mode enabled,” the site reads.

Several other social media stars like Tyler Oakley, who is featured on Ellen DeGeneres’ online programming, addressed the controversy online.

Oakley took issue with the fact that his video, titled “8 Black LGBTQ+ Trailblazers Who Inspire Me,” was marked as restricted. The video isn’t explicit and talks about black gay advocates throughout history.

until we hear back from @youtube, please actively check on all LGBTQ+ creators you're subscribed to & continue to support their content. — Tyler Oakley (@tyleroakley) March 19, 2017

Another Youtuber, Neon Fiona, who describes herself as a “queer icon” in her Twitter bio, posted a list of her videos that had been blocked versus one that hadn’t. In the blocked list, any mention of her girlfriend or the word lesbian was removed.

Just looked at my videos with the "restricted mode" on. Seeing a bit of a theme here… LGBT+ content not safe for kids @YouTube? pic.twitter.com/KnhayE4h1y — fiona ✨ (@neonfiona) March 16, 2017

“I want to note that ‘An Honest Chat About Being Single’ discusses sex. My bi videos don’t. It’s just any and all LGBT+ titles being flagged,” she wrote on Twitter.

Global News has reached out to YouTube officials for comment but haven’t heard back as of the time of publication.

In a statement to Gizmodo, Google officials said that any discussion of sexuality may be the reason the video gets flagged.

“Some videos that cover subjects like health, politics and sexuality may not appear for users and institutions that choose to use this feature,” a Google spokesperson said.