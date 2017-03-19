Regina Fire Department investigate apartment fire

Regina Fire Department is investigating a fire at an apartment building under construction.

The fire start around 6 p.m. Saturday, at a building in the 5400-block on Parliament Ave. Crews were on scene right away and got the fire under control in less than an hour. Fire officials say it started on the main floor in the electrical room and spread to the suite above.

The are no injuries, but the main floor and a portion of the second floor have heavy smoke and fire damage.

Fire investigators will be on scene Monday to determine the cause. It’s not known if the fire is suspicious at this time.