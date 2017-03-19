Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expected to attend Montreal’s iconic St. Patrick’s Day parade

Montreal’s St. Patrick’s Day parade hardly needs an introduction. After all, it’s been a Montreal mainstay for 194 years.

We are ready for #MTLStPaddys. Come join us at 12pm on Ste Catherine's between Fort & Phillips Square. #saintpatricksday pic.twitter.com/qPnh0h4jKO — UIS of Montreal (@uismtl) March 19, 2017

It’s not only the oldest St. Patrick’s Day parade in North America, it’s also touted as one of the biggest.

The grand affair, organized by the United Irish Societies of Montreal, kicks off at noon, at the corner of Fort and Ste-Catherine streets.

Heading the parade is Montreal Mayor Denis Coderre, who was chosen as this year’s Grand Marshall.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is also expected to make an appearance.

The procession will feature 20 floats and hundreds of groups representing the different Montreal communities.

In this hockey-crazy town, make sure to watch out for some fabulous hockey players too.

The Clarkson Cup champions, the Montreal Canadiennes women’s hockey team will take part in the festivities as well as a special group of young hockey players from Ireland.

The youth make up a team called the Flying Ducks and were invited to take part in the parade to highlight the need for better training facilities in the Republic of Ireland.

Some 750, 000 people are expected to gather in downtown Montreal to take in the show.

If you’ve never seen the sea of floats amble by, this Sunday might be the perfect day to take it all in with Environment Canada predicting a balmy 2 C.