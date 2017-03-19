Politics
March 19, 2017 7:45 am

Suspicious car near White House stopped, driver detained

By Staff The Associated Press

US Secret Service officers stand in the cordoned off area on Pennsylvania Avenue after a security incident near the fence of the White House in Washington, Saturday, March 18, 2017.

AP Photo/Alex Brandon
A A

Story continues below

WASHINGTON — A man who drove to a security checkpoint near the White House in a car that was deemed suspicious has been detained by the U.S. Secret Service.

The car was stopped Saturday night about a half-kilometer from the White House.

The Secret Service says it’s investigating. It hasn’t said what caused the car to be considered suspicious.

ALSO SATURDAY: Another person attempts to enter White House grounds

U.S. President Donald Trump wasn’t at the White House because he and his family are spending the weekend at his resort in Palm Beach, Fla.

READ MORE : Another person attempts to get on to White House grounds: Sean Spicer

Earlier Saturday someone jumped a low metal barrier just outside a White House fence. About a week earlier a man breached an outer perimeter fence and scaled a vehicle gate to gain entry to the White House grounds, raising questions about lapses in security under the Secret Service’s watch.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Donald Trump
Donald Trump White House
Man scales White House fence
press secretary Sean Spicer
Sean Spicer
US Politics
White House
white house arrest
White House intruder
White House suspicious car

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News