am640
March 19, 2017 10:06 am
Updated: March 19, 2017 10:21 am

Man fatally struck by a vehicle near Jarvis and Wellesley

By

A man is facing charges after a standoff with Alberta RCMP Wednesday.

File/Global News
A A

A 62-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle near Jarvis and Wellesley streets.

Toronto Police say that the incident took place on Gloucester Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to paramedics the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

There’s no word if charges will be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.

© 2017 Global, a division of Corus Entertainment

Report an error
am640
Gloucester Street
GTA
Jarvis Street
man struck by a vehicle
North York
Toronto
Toronto Police
Wellesley Street

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News