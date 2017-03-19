Man fatally struck by a vehicle near Jarvis and Wellesley

A 62-year-old man has died after he was struck by a vehicle near Jarvis and Wellesley streets.

Toronto Police say that the incident took place on Gloucester Street around 7:30 p.m. Saturday evening.

According to paramedics the victim succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

There’s no word if charges will be laid.

Anyone with information is asked to call Toronto Traffic Services at (416) 808-1900.