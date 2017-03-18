Canadian Basketball League hosts inaugural championship game between Durham and Scarborough

The Canadian Basketball League will cement its place in Canadian sports history Saturday night, as the league hosts its first championship game between Durham and Scarborough at the University of Guelph.

“Tonight’s game features a great match-up between Durham and Scarborough, with both teams coming into it at 100 per cent,” CEO Butch Carter, former Toronto Raptors coach, told AM640.

Similar to the Ontario Hockey League, the Canadian Basketball League is a development league for male junior players between the ages of 16 and 18.

The players receive an annual stipend of $6,000 and the chance to earn scholarships at colleges and universities with major basketball programs.

“We want more Canadian kids playing in the league, with hopes of landing a fifth team for next season,” Carter said.

The CBL currently includes four teams from Hamilton, Wellington, Durham and Scarborough.

Each team played a total of 32 games over the course the inaugural season between December and March.

The CBL championship game can be viewed online at cbltv.com at 8 p.m. EDT.