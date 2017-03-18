Suspended PC campaign manager Alan Hallman charged with assault

Former Progressive Conservative manager Alan Hallman was arrested and charged with one count of assault after an incident at the PC leadership convention in Calgary Friday night.

Police responded to reports of a disturbance at the Telus Convention Centre at around 11 p.m.

When police arrived, on-site security had detained one person. Police confirm it was Alan Hallman.

Police said Hallman was arrested and charged with one count of common assault and released “by way of promise to appear in court.”

Saturday, the Paulsen Group released the following statement regarding Hallman: “Alan Hallman acknowledges that an unfortunate police involved altercation occurred last evening at or near the PC leadership convention. Hallman regrets any inconvenience or upset that may have resulted from this incident. However, he commits to full cooperation with all involved to ensure a speedy and appropriate resolution to this matter.”

In January, Hallman was banished from the Alberta PC party for a year for offensive posts on social media says he is filing paperwork Wednesday asking he be reinstated.

The ban included all membership events during that time including Delegate Selection Meetings and the Leadership Convention. It also includes a suspension on accessing party data.

Hallman had been a key organizer on Jason Kenney’s campaign for party leader.

