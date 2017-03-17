5 Montreal stories you must read this week: March 17

From hundreds of drivers stranded in the major blizzard to a McLawsuit that targets advertising to children, here are the biggest stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

Giant snow dog

“It’s always about what should I do to make people turn around and say ‘ah’ or ‘cute’ or ‘wow’.”

Commuters on Highway 640 in Saint-Eustache were in for a surprise as they were greeted by a giant snow sculpture of a sad-looking dog.

Not so happy meals

“The purpose of this class action is not for me to be this big, bad Grinch and take away all the toys from the children.”

A Quebec father argues McDonald’s is advertising to children under the age of 13, which is illegal according to Quebec’s consumer protection laws.

Stranded overnight

“Sometimes to keep the appetite down we chewed gum.”

Highway 13 southbound, between Highway 20 and Highway 40 in the West Island, was closed Tuesday night after a massive pileup stranded 300 vehicles.

A parade for Les Canadiennes

“We’d like to make sure that they are part of it.”

Les Canadiennes de Montréal will have a parade to celebrate their Clarkson Cup win.

Snow removal

“To ensure operations run smoothly, please move your car.”

Slowly but surely, snowplows are out clearing the streets of Montreal after an intense snowstorm blanketed much of the province.

