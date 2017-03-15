Highway 13 gridlocked between highway 20 and highway 40 stranding drivers

Highway 13 southbound, between Highway 20 and Highway 40 in the West Island, was closed Tuesday night after a massive 300 car pileup.

The stretch of highway has been closed since 8:00 p.m. Tuesday night.

According to Surété de Québec spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay, 300 cars were stranded on the highway after the pileup occured.

An operation to clear the area began early Wednesday morning.

SQ suggested that commuters avoid the area at all costs.