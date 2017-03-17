B.C. bill to stop high heel requirements in restaurants has died

An effort to ban employers’ requirements that female staff in British Columbia wear high heels has died.

Provincial Green Party leader Andrew Weaver was behind the private members’ bill introduced on International Women’s Day that would make it illegal for employers to require workers to wear heels on the job.

But with the legislature adjourning yesterday ahead of a May 9th election, the bill did not have a chance to be passed.

Weaver says he’s confident the Liberal government is preparing to make changes to provincial regulations without requiring legislation that bans footwear requirements.

The intent of Weaver’s bill got support earlier this week from Premier Christy Clark, and Labour Minister Shirley Bond called requirements for wearing high heels unacceptable.

Bond said in a statement the premier has directed her ministry to take action on the issue, and changes will be made.