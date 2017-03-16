Canada
March 16, 2017 11:36 pm

Teenage girl stabbed inside Mic Mac Mall

Jennifer Grudic By Video Journalist  Global News

Police responded to at the incident at Mic Mac Mall in Dartmouth shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday.

Jennifer Grudic / Global News
A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after being stabbed inside Mic Mac Mall.

Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. when two teenage girls got into a fight in the food court. Following a verbal dispute, the victim was stabbed in the arm.

A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody shortly after.

Charges are expected to be laid.

