Teenage girl stabbed inside Mic Mac Mall
A 17-year-old girl was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after being stabbed inside Mic Mac Mall.
Halifax Regional Police said the incident happened shortly before 8:00 p.m. when two teenage girls got into a fight in the food court. Following a verbal dispute, the victim was stabbed in the arm.
A 14-year-old girl was taken into custody shortly after.
Charges are expected to be laid.
