Montreal’s Southwest borough mayor given special powers to deal with snow clearing

The mayor of Montreal’s Southwest borough was given extra powers to deal with snow removal efforts on Thursday night.

Beniot Dorais has the power to hire outside the borough’s current private contractor to clear snow after work performed by Les Pavages D’Amour Inc. just didn’t pan out.

“He has taken his emergency powers with our approval and can hire outside of the private contractors to find others to do the work,” City Coun. Craig Sauvé told Global News on Thursday.

Officials say Les Pavages D’Amour damaged private and public property while performing its snow-clearing duties.

The borough cancelled next year’s contract with the company in February but for this year’s snow season they’ve had to use extra measures to try clear the snow away.

“All hands are on deck, we even have people from our parks department out with slow blowers trying to make sure people can get out of their homes,” Sauvé explained.

The massive snowstorm that hit the province has reminded Southwest residents of the challenges they face with snow removal.

“I’ve been living here 14 years and I’ve never seen a worse snow cleaner,” St-Henri resident Céline Beaulieu said Thursday.

Officials say their priority is clearing sidewalks so that the elderly and those with reduced mobility can leave their homes to obtain food and other necessities.