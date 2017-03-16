Kevin O’Leary says the Tory leadership race is rigged

The Conservative Party of Canada is investigating claims of voter fraud in the leadership race.

Kevin O’Leary, who’s currently running to be the leader of the party, alleges that “backroom organizers” are using their own money to buy memberships for others, which will allow them to inflate the numbers for their desired candidate.

“It has been brought to my campaign’s attention that there are backroom organizers who are committing wide-spread vote rigging and potentially breaking our electoral and financing laws to try to buy a Leadership victory,” O’Leary said in a statement.

The CPC confirmed they are looking into the allegations in an email to Global News.

“We’re aware of the allegations and we are looking into it through our verification process,” CPC communications director Cory Hann wrote.

“Any memberships obtained contrary to the rules will be struck from our membership list and ineligible to vote. Our leadership race is and will continue to be fair for all candidates.”

To be able to vote in the leadership race, Canadians must be a member of the Conservative party and pay for that membership out of their own pocket.

But O’Leary says people are using pre-paid credit cards to sign up “people who may not even be aware they are becoming members.”

O’Leary is one of 14 candidates running for leadership of the party.

Winning the leadership in the race isn’t based on the number of people who voted, but based on who wins each riding.

The way voting works in the CPC is based on a points system. Each riding is worth 100 points, and points are allocated to candidates based on what per cent of the riding they win. A candidate needs over 16,000 points to win the leadership.