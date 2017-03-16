Serious assault at Winnipeg’s St. John’s High School: Police

WINNIPEG — Multiple police units responded to St. John’s High School Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg police confirmed to 680 CJOB News that a serious assault occurred at the school which was put into a hold and secure until around 2:45 p.m.

A Winnipeg School Division spokesperson confirmed a student was taken to hospital. The condition and age of the student have not been released.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested or if any charges have been laid.

