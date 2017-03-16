Crime
March 16, 2017 4:42 pm

Serious assault at Winnipeg’s St. John’s High School: Police

By Online Producer  Global News

Two police cruisers sit outside St. John's High School after a serious assault according to Winnipeg police.

Randall Paull / Global News
WINNIPEG — Multiple police units responded to St. John’s High School Thursday afternoon.

Winnipeg police confirmed to 680 CJOB News that a serious assault occurred at the school which was put into a hold and secure until around 2:45 p.m.

A Winnipeg School Division spokesperson confirmed a student was taken to hospital. The condition and age of the student have not been released.

It’s unknown if anyone has been arrested or if any charges have been laid.

More to come

