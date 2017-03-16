New Brunswick’s Hopewell Rocks site in good shape after 2017 winter erosion

Four or five times each winter Paul Gaudet, Hopewell Rocks interpretive services manager, will walk the shores of Hopewell Cape looking for signs of damage that could be a warning of things to come.

READ MORE: Iconic New Brunswick flowerpot rock collapses: park official

“It’s pretty much a general overview,” Gaudet said. “We wanna just make sure that we [are] on top anything that may have fallen.”

This year he says despite a rough winter, things are looking good.

“I don’t see anything happening except for the undermining of the cliffs and that has nothing to do with the sea stacks or the flower pots,” Gaudet said.

This year he’s taking a detailed look at a particular rock, what’s left of the famed “Elephant” rock that collapsed one year ago this week.

“All that’s left from our glorious pachyderm is the very wrinkled front foot,” he said. “It’s a monstrous chunk of rock split down the middle but everything seems very stable.”

Last year, more than 260,000 people visited Hopewell Rocks,which opens on the first long weekend in May. This year, the park is expecting another record breaking year.