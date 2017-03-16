London Humane Society issues safety reminder amid spike in puppy injuries

The London Humane Society is reminding new dog owners to make sure puppies have a safe space when owners aren’t available to supervise them.

The reminder follows an increase in injured puppies — in one case, a dog named Brindle seriously injured his leg after something heavy fell on him at home.

“We were hoping that because the leg still had so much growth ahead that we would be able to mitigate the injury that he sustained,” said executive director Judy Foster. Story continues below “But, in fact, amputation became clear between how the leg continued to develop and then there started to be concerns about infection.”

Foster added that people need to remember that young animals are fragile and that if they do get injured, it can often be more serious than when a fully grown dog sustains an injury. She also noted that these preventable injuries can be quite costly for pet owners.

“I’ve lost track of it [for Brindle] because [of] daily vet visits for probably almost a month. That’s one of the reasons we thought it was a good idea to get the story out, because it can be a staggering cost dealing with one of these injuries.”

Brindle has been doing well post-surgery and will be up for adoption in a few weeks at the London Humane Society.

— With files from Jess Brady.