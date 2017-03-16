Leah Remini’s ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ renewed for Season 2

Leah Remini‘s Scientology docuseries, Scientology and the Aftermath, has been renewed for a second season by A&E.

Season 2 will consist of 10 episodes, confirmed The Hollywood Reporter, and the network is aiming for a return this summer. Remini insists that there will be no dearth of new material for coverage; ever since the series aired its first season, she has been inundated with participation requests from former Scientologists and others affiliated with the controversial religion.

Mike Rinder, Remini’s “sidekick” in the series and former bigwig of Scientology, supposedly receives hundreds of emails a day from other people who’ve left Scientology, so in the new season, viewers can expect a bunch of new faces and stories.

READ MORE: 7 shocking things we learned from Leah Remini’s Scientology series

Despite claims by the Church that Remini was producing the series for fame and money, Remini and Rinder plodded on, interviewing former Scientology members and exposing their tales of alleged abuse, trauma, family destruction and financial ruin at the hands of the Church.

For her part, Remini came clean about her past and told eyebrow-raising tales about the inner workings of the religion (she famously — and vocally — left the Church in 2013).

In dozens of monologues peppered with s- and f-bombs, Remini, 46, also admits she was a victim of the Scientology “brainwashing,” saying that she was raised into it and didn’t know any differently.

To this day, the former King of Queens star still has difficulty acclimatizing to life outside the Church, and she even questions her own day-to-day thought processes. After a lifetime of Scientology, Remini has been born anew.

The series, she claims, is her apology for promoting Scientology in the public sphere, and the exposure of the Church isn’t meant to be malicious, but rather a wake-up call to those considering it or “trapped” in the religion.

The allegations made by Remini and the guests on Aftermath are shocking, and if proven true in a court of law, we could be witnessing the final death throes of Scientology. (Remini and Rinder say they’ve started legal proceedings against the Church, but can’t reveal any details.)

READ MORE: South Park trolls White House, Church of Scientology and more with billboards

“The way the organization has responded without taking responsibility for what they do to people, I need to continue,” Remini said to THR. “It would be another [scenario] if they stopped trying to discredit everyone’s stories and said, ‘If you don’t like it, don’t be part of Scientology.’ I have a stage for people to listen. Until the day I no longer have this platform, I won’t be silent.”

Scientology and the Aftermath Season 1 drew strong ratings, averaging about 3 million viewers (in the U.S.) per episode.