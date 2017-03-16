Wanted man carrying loaded rifle arrested on Alberta highway

An off-duty Edmonton police officer was in full uniform on his way home from work early Wednesday morning when he saw a man walking along a highway carrying a rifle and duffel bag.

Leduc RCMP said it happened on Highway 625 near Range Road 232 at 2:59 a.m.

The EPS officer called RCMP, then stopped the man and arrested him.

“As a result of a physical altercation that occurred during the arrest, the male suspect suffered a minor injury,” RCMP said in a news release.

He was transferred into the custody of Leduc RCMP and taken to hospital where he was assessed and discharged.

RCMP identified the man and determined he was wanted on a warrant out of Edmonton.

Officers seized the loaded SKS rifle, as well as a loaded Marlin rifle, ammunition and bow that were in the duffel bag. RCMP said some of items were stolen, including the Marlin rifle. It had been reported stolen from a vehicle in Leduc on Jan. 24.

Tuan Dinh Anh Chu, 33, of Edmonton has been charged with several offences, including possession of property obtained by crime, resisting arrest, two counts of careless use or storage of a firearm and two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm.

He is in custody and his first court appearance is scheduled for March 16 in Leduc.