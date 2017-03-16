Avalanche danger hinders Alberta recovery efforts of Boston snowshoers

Police said Thursday recovery efforts are being hampered by weather Thursday after a man and a woman from Boston were caught in an avalanche while snowshoeing near Lake Louise, Alta.

“Current conditions are not favourable,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “The avalanche danger in the area is still high at alpine, treeline and below treeline. Weather is snow at higher elevations and rain at lower elevations, making poor visibility for helicopter work.”

He suggested weather and avalanche conditions aren’t likely to improve until Friday. Recovery crews need to do avalanche control work before they can execute a ground search, he said.

READ MORE: Experts warn about the dangers of snowshoeing in avalanche terrain

This is highway 93 in area where the American snowshoers went missing. Been snowing most of the time we've been here. pic.twitter.com/y0XTYbNHi8 — Kim Smith (@Kim_SmithTV) March 16, 2017

Parks Canada and RCMP were asked to initiate a search for two people on Tuesday. They were reported missing after they failed to check out of their accommodation in Field, B.C. Peters said the incident happened somewhere between Herbert Lake and Bow Summit.

Peters told Global News Wednesday the pair are presumed dead because crews found snowshoe tracks leading into the area, but no tracks leading out.

Watch below: Kim Smith reports from Lake Louise March 15

According to Avalanche Canada, conditions are considered high risk in the area.

Parks Canada said there’s a warming trend underway with a “large natural avalanche cycle.”

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Banff, Jasper National Park

RCMP said Wednesday the visitors’ families have been notified.