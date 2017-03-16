Avalanche danger hinders Alberta recovery efforts of Boston snowshoers
Police said Thursday recovery efforts are being hampered by weather Thursday after a man and a woman from Boston were caught in an avalanche while snowshoeing near Lake Louise, Alta.
“Current conditions are not favourable,” RCMP Cpl. Curtis Peters said. “The avalanche danger in the area is still high at alpine, treeline and below treeline. Weather is snow at higher elevations and rain at lower elevations, making poor visibility for helicopter work.”
He suggested weather and avalanche conditions aren’t likely to improve until Friday. Recovery crews need to do avalanche control work before they can execute a ground search, he said.
Parks Canada and RCMP were asked to initiate a search for two people on Tuesday. They were reported missing after they failed to check out of their accommodation in Field, B.C. Peters said the incident happened somewhere between Herbert Lake and Bow Summit.
Peters told Global News Wednesday the pair are presumed dead because crews found snowshoe tracks leading into the area, but no tracks leading out.
According to Avalanche Canada, conditions are considered high risk in the area.
Parks Canada said there’s a warming trend underway with a “large natural avalanche cycle.”
RCMP said Wednesday the visitors’ families have been notified.
