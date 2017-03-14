Snowfall warning issued for Banff National Park

A snowfall warning was issued for Banff on Tuesday with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected.

The snowfall warning, issued by Environment Canada at around 4:30 a.m., cautions that heavy snow will begin falling in mountain passes and along Highway 93 near Lake Louise overnight.

The snow is expected to continue into Thursday with visibility potentially reduced at times due to heavy snow.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall warnings are issued when “significant snowfall” is expected.

For more information on public weather alerts you can visit the Environment Canada website.