Airdrie Walmart staff assaulted, RCMP search for suspects

RCMP are searching for two people accused of attacking security guards at the Airdrie Walmart on Tuesday.

In a news release, RCMP said security guards had detained a woman accused of shoplifting, but as she was being held, a man “confronted and assaulted Walmart staff” in order to “free the female in custody.”

Both suspects left in a red four-door Chevrolet Cruze with Alberta license plate BMZ 1479.

RCMP describe the female suspect as having a thin build and dark hair that had been bleached blond. She was wearing black pants, a black top and sunglasses.

The male suspect is described as having a stocky build and red beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, grey hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Nathan Fehr at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.