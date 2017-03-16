Crime
March 16, 2017 11:15 am

Airdrie Walmart staff assaulted, RCMP search for suspects

By Online Reporter  Global News

Airdrie RCMP were dispatched to a theft and assault at Walmart on March 14, 2017 at around noon.

Global News
RCMP are searching for two people accused of attacking security guards at the Airdrie Walmart on Tuesday.

In a news release, RCMP said security guards had detained a woman accused of shoplifting, but as she was being held, a man “confronted and assaulted Walmart staff” in order to “free the female in custody.”

Both suspects left in a red four-door Chevrolet Cruze with Alberta license plate BMZ 1479.

Airdrie RCMP

RCMP describe the female suspect as having a thin build and dark hair that had been bleached blond. She was wearing black pants, a black top and sunglasses.

The male suspect is described as having a stocky build and red beard. He was wearing a black baseball cap, grey hoodie, jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Const. Nathan Fehr at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers.

