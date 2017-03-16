Sask. NDP introduces bill to support victims of domestic violence

The Saskatchewan NDP has introduced a bill in the legislature which would provide critical supports to victims of domestic violence.

Opposition critic Nicole Sarauer said the province has one of the worst records of violence against women and she would like to see job security for women fleeing an abusive relationship and the ability to break a rental contract.

It would also require employers to protect victims of domestic violence at work and entitle them to paid and unpaid leave.

“The high rate of domestic violence in Saskatchewan is nothing short of tragic,” Sarauer said.

“As a province, we need to step up and do all we can to support all victims who are struggling to get out of abusive situations.”

Justice Minister Gordon Wyant agrees that domestic violence is a serious concern.

He has instructed officials in the Justice Ministry to develop a long term integrated domestic violence strategy.

The Service Employees International Union – West is supporting the NDP bill.

The union, which represents public service workers including nurses, hospital staff, nursing home care providers, building services and security guards, said supportive work environments for victims of domestic violence should include paid leave because they may need time away to seek safety away from abusers.

