March 8, 2017 3:57 pm

Saskatchewan group PATHS urges job protection for victims of domestic violence

By Staff The Canadian Press

PATHS co-ordinator Jo-Ann Dusel is suggesting that there should be job security for victims of intimate partner violence.

File / Global News
A Saskatchewan group is urging employers to protect the jobs of victims of domestic violence.

The Provincial Association of Transition Houses and Services of Saskatchewan — otherwise known as PATHS — is in the middle of a three-year project.

Dusel would like to see paid leave if it’s needed and some onus on employers to respond if they know about a violent situation.

She is also calling for a law that would require employers to help workers with referrals and intervention.

The project is to submit a report to the provincial government with recommendations for occupational health and safety legislation.

The issue can come up in any workplace, Dusel says.

In Ontario, legislation around employer responsibilities came about because of a murder-suicide at a workplace. Everyone knew about the situation, but didn’t know how to appropriately respond.

“That legislation was put in place because of some real-life tragedies in which individuals were murdered in the workplace due to a violent relationship,” she said.

The Ontario law says if employers are aware of domestic violence in a worker’s home, they need to take every precaution reasonable to keep the victim and the workplace safe.

Statistics Canada figures show Saskatchewan’s family violence rate was double the national average in 2015.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

