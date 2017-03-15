West Kelowna homeless shelter may be crime problem factor

City officials in West Kelowna are concerned a local homeless shelter could be contributing to a growing crime problem in the community associated with anti-social behaviour.

“Incidents such as drug use, vandalism, breaking things, going to the washroom where they shouldn’t and generally making a nuisance of themselves and more work for staff,” says Parks and Fleet Supervisor Stacey Harding.

The Emmanuel Church provides meals and overnight accommodation to homeless people in its gymnasium during the winter months.

Harding says the shelter is a draw for transients, and in a report to council, reports the RCMP indicates that has increased the criminal element in the area.

“I don’t really want to link it to that, however, I think it’s a contributing factor,” says Harding.

But a homeless woman who sometimes stays in the shelter is skeptical.

“I think it would almost be worse if this place wasn’t here because you’d have people breaking into places to sleep or this and that,” says Angela. “I think everywhere crime is getting worse not just necessarily here because they have this place open.”

The church’s lead pastor acknowledges some of their overnight guests could be trouble-makers.

“But I also recognize there’s all sorts of delinquent behaviour that takes place with people across the scope of society,” says Jeff Bjorgan. “You don’t necessarily have to be homeless to be delinquent.”

The church will close soon its homeless shelter until next winter. Whether there’s a corresponding drop in nuisance crime remains to be seen.