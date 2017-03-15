Northlands College takes over university education in northern Saskatchewan

A program that allowed students in northern Saskatchewan to earn a teaching degree is being shut down.

The Northern Teacher Education Program — known as NORTEP — began in 1976 to help people, particularly those of aboriginal ancestry, get trained and certified as teachers.

Advanced Education Minister Bronwyn Eyre said Northlands College in La Ronge will instead deliver university programming.

Eyre said the ministry will work with Northlands College to ensure all current NORTEP students can finish their programs under the same terms as when they started.

Northlands College has post-secondary education in several locations in northern Saskatchewan, including Creighton, Buffalo Narrows and Île á la Crosse.

The province announced last year that it was cutting funding to NORTEP, despite protests from students that the move would hurt learning opportunities in the north.