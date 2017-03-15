Highway 3 closed west of Creston for avalanche removal

If you’re planning on travelling on Highway 3 near Creston be sure to factor in extra time getting to your destination.

The highway is closed in both directions 30 km west of Creston for avalanche debris removal and isn’t expected to reopen until between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Motorists are being asked to drive from Nelson to Creston as a detour, taking Highway 3A and the Kootenay Lake Ferry, which takes about two and a half hours.