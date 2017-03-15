‘Despicable Me 3’ trailer introduces Gru’s twin brother, Dru

Rejoice, Minion lovers! A trailer for Despicable Me 3 has been released.

The teaser introduces Gru’s identical twin, aptly named Dru. He is the richer brother, also voiced by Steve Carell.

The former supervillain reunites with his long-lost sibling, set to Dr. Dre, Eminem and X-Zibit’s What’s the Difference.

Gru is tempted to return to his old ways and do one last heist with his long-haired brother. Kristen Wiig returns as Gru’s wife Lucy and, of course, there are many Minions.

The new movie also includes the voices of Miranda Cosgrove, Dana Gaier, Steve Coogan, Julie Andrews and Jenny Slate.

The previous trailer introduced audiences to new villain Balthazar Bratt, voiced by Trey Parker, co-creator of South Park and voice of Eric Cartman.

Balthazar Bratt is a former child star “driven to supervillainy as a result of the abrupt cancellation of his TV series when he hit puberty.”

The first trailer for Despicable Me 3 was released in December.

Despicable Me 3 will hit theatres on June 30.

You can watch the trailer at the top of this article.