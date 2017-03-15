Court rules convicted fentanyl dealers to get harsher prison sentences

B.C.’s Solicitor General is applauding a court ruling for convicted fentanyl dealers.

Many fentanyl dealers receive only six months in jail. But the B.C. Court of Appeal has ruled they should get 18 to 36 months in prison.

That is three times higher than sentences for other street-level dealers.

“These folks are preying on some of the most vulnerable people that we have in society and over the last couple of years we’ve realized the inherent danger that comes with fentanyl,” said Public Safety Minister and Solicitor General Mike Morris.

“Hundreds of people have died, thousands have overdosed, and many of them are suffering from physical damages as a result of those overdoses. So it’s great to see that the courts have really recognized this.”