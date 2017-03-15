North Shore Rescue sues group it says is falsely gathering donations for them

North Shore Rescue (NSR) is taking legal action against a group it says is claiming to raise money for their organization.

A statement of claim says the Search and Rescue Society of B.C. (SARBC) has been making “aggressive telephone solicitation calls” to collect donations for NSR and other search-and-rescue groups around the province.

North Shore Rescue said the accused group is not a search-and-rescue team, nor is it a member of the B.C. Search and Rescue Association, which represents the province’s 80 search-and-rescue teams.

According to the notice of civil claim, North Shore Rescue “has received complaints from members of the public who reside in Metro Vancouver, complaining about the manner in which the ‘aggressive’ telephone solicitation have occurred, wrongfully believing that these calls were made or authorized by NSR.”

In a Facebook post, North Shore Rescue said to be wary of anyone who solicits over the phone on behalf of local search-and-rescue teams.

“Please remember, NSR, and all of the other 80 bona fide search and rescue teams in this province (as represented by the British Columbia Search and Rescue Association), do not solicit donations by telephone.”

None of the allegations have been proven in court.