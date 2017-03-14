VPD investigate shooting at Downtown Eastside hotel
A man has been sent to hospital after a shooting at a Downtown Eastside hotel, Vancouver Police said Tuesday.
Officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Regent Hotel at 160 East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Police said the victim, who appeared to have been shot, was transported to hospital and is in serious condition.
