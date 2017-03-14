Downtown Eastside
March 14, 2017 7:26 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 7:27 pm

VPD investigate shooting at Downtown Eastside hotel

By Online News Producer  Global News

Police are investigating a shooting inside the Regent Hotel.

A A

A man has been sent to hospital after a shooting at a Downtown Eastside hotel, Vancouver Police said Tuesday.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired inside the Regent Hotel at 160 East Hastings Street around 2:30 p.m. Police said the victim, who appeared to have been shot, was transported to hospital and is in serious condition.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Downtown Eastside
DTES
Regent Hotel

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News