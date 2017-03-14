Okanagan forecast

Tuesday, March 14, 2017 – Weather forecast update at 4pm:

Showers will return on Wednesday when another wave of Pacific moisture moves inland.

Weak ridging will bring us a drier day on Thursday with the chance of sunny periods, however on Friday, a return to a southwesterly flow aloft will bring increasing cloud and a moderate chance of rain Friday night and Saturday.

Wednesday’s daytime high range: 8 to 13C

~ Duane/Wesla