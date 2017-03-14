Police searching for Holdfast, Sask. bank robber

RCMP are looking for an armed robber who fled a Holdfast, Sask. bank with cash on Friday.

According to Craik RCMP, at the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the bank in an older, dark-coloured Chevrolet truck with an extended cab.

RCMP said they believe a firearm was involved in the robbery and the suspect may have fled with another person.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10” with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to call Craik RCMP at 306-734-5200 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.