Crime
March 14, 2017 4:13 pm

Police searching for Holdfast, Sask. bank robber

Alexa-Huffman By Online Producer  Global News

Craik RCMP are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery on March 10 in Holdfast, Sask.

Craik RCMP
A A

RCMP are looking for an armed robber who fled a Holdfast, Sask. bank with cash on Friday.

According to Craik RCMP, at the suspect entered the bank and demanded money from an employee. The suspect received an undisclosed amount of cash and fled from the bank in an older, dark-coloured Chevrolet truck with an extended cab.

RCMP said they believe a firearm was involved in the robbery and the suspect may have fled with another person.

The suspect is described as approximately 5’10” with a stocky build.

holdfast-band-1-edit

Craik RCMP are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery on March 10 in Holdfast, Sask.

Craik RCMP
holdfast-bank-2-edit

Craik RCMP are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery on March 10 in Holdfast, Sask.

Craik RCMP
holdfast-bank-3-edit

Craik RCMP are looking for a suspect in the armed robbery on March 10 in Holdfast, Sask.

Craik RCMP

Anyone with information is asked to call Craik RCMP at 306-734-5200 or Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bank robber
Bank Robbery
Craik RCMP
Holdfast
Saskatchewan Crime

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News