N.B. RCMP charge 4 men in $1 million lobster heist

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged four people in connection with the theft of frozen lobster.

The alleged theft took place on July 1, 2016. Police say a transport truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd in Caraquet, which was then used in the theft of a refrigerated unit of lobster from LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in Grand-Anse.

RCMP say the stolen lobster was valued at $1 million.

Each of the following individuals have been charged with theft over $5,000 and theft of a truck over $5,000.

40-year-old Ghislain Leblanc of Cap-Bateau, N.B. He will appear in provincial court in Caraquet, N.B. on June 20, 2017.

21-year-old Keven Facchino-Lemay of Terrebonne, Q.C. He will appear in provincial court in Tracadie, N.B. on June 28, 2017.

52-year-old Dyno Facchino of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Q.C. He will appear in court at a later date.

42-year-old Claude Robert of Saint-Benoît-Labre, Q.C. He will appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say they believe the theft of the lobster is connected to a larger crime ring that is targeting cargo shipments in both Quebec and New Brunswick.

The investigation into the matter continues.

