Canada
March 14, 2017 4:02 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 4:08 pm

N.B. RCMP charge 4 men in $1 million lobster heist

By Reporter  Global News

FILE: Several lobsters are pictured in this file photo.

Grey Butler/Global News
A A

RCMP in New Brunswick have charged four people in connection with the theft of frozen lobster.

READ MORE: Lobsters stolen from 2 fishing boats in 1 week in Nova Scotia: RCMP

The alleged theft took place on July 1, 2016. Police say a transport truck was stolen from Eco-Technologies Ltd in Caraquet, which was then used in the theft of a refrigerated unit of lobster from LeBreton and Sons Fisheries Ltd. in Grand-Anse.

RCMP say the stolen lobster was valued at $1 million.

Each of the following individuals have been charged with theft over $5,000 and theft of a truck over $5,000.

  • 40-year-old Ghislain Leblanc of Cap-Bateau, N.B. He will appear in provincial court in Caraquet, N.B. on June 20, 2017.
  • 21-year-old Keven Facchino-Lemay of Terrebonne, Q.C. He will appear in provincial court in Tracadie, N.B. on June 28, 2017.
  • 52-year-old Dyno Facchino of Saint-Georges-de-Beauce, Q.C. He will appear in court at a later date.
  • 42-year-old Claude Robert of Saint-Benoît-Labre, Q.C. He will appear in court at a later date.

RCMP say they believe the theft of the lobster is connected to a larger crime ring that is targeting cargo shipments in both Quebec and New Brunswick.

READ MORE: N.B. truckers concerned over personal safety following raid in Quebec

The investigation into the matter continues.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Crime
lobster theft
NB
NB RCMP
New Brunswick
RCMP
Stolen Lobster

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News