N.B. truckers concerned over personal safety following raid in Quebec

Truck drivers in New Brunswick continue to be concerned for their safety despite the recent arrests of 14 people in Quebec and New Brunswick who stole millions of dollars in cargo loads.

La Sureté du Québec arrested the 14 people on Wednesday in a raid called “Operation Obliger,” which dismantled a theft ring that had stolen millions of dollars in cargo shipments from trucks in New Brunswick, Quebec and Ontario over the past year

The Quebec police force is currently looking for three individuals, including one man from New Brunswick – 53-year-old Ralph Leblanc from Memramcook. Police say Leblanc stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 254 pounds.

Trucker Ernest Crowe has been driving a rig for 25 years and said he used to stop on the side of the road to sleep, but doesn’t do that anymore, as he said he is concerned about getting robbed or worse.

“You’re alone, you’re vulnerable, I mean it wouldn’t take to much for someone to smash your window or throw something in there while you’re sleeping… you could be burned alive in your own truck.” Crowe said.

The head of the Atlantic Trucking Association Jean Marc Picard said cargo thefts have been an ongoing issue and it’s been growing year-to-year in the province.

“Five, six years ago we saw the amount of thefts go up,” Picard said.

“At the end of the day, this is most likely organized crime. It’s not a mom and pop operation because as soon as the trailer is stolen, within 24 hours the merchandise is gone.”

Picard added the thefts can cause a lot of added issues for more than just the driver, including replacing what was lost which can mean a cost to the consumer, the trucking company, the shipper and the manufacturer.