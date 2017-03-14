Manitoba MLA calls for Silver Alert system to help find missing adults

WINNIPEG – A Brandon, Man., MLA wants a Silver Alert system in Manitoba to help to locate adults with cognitive disabilities who are reported missing.

Len Isleifson first introduced the private members bill in early March and it was discussed for a second time at the Manitoba Legislature on Tuesday.

RELATED: Renewed calls for Silver Alert system after missing senior found in Surrey

The alert is similar to an Amber Alert, but it’s aimed at allowing law enforcement to work with the media in an effort to locate a missing adult who is particularly vulnerable.

The Alzheimer Society of Manitoba said the alert is a good idea because as the province’s population continues to age, there will likely be more seniors with cognitive impairments.

There is currently no Canada-wide Silver Alert system. However, a group of volunteers in British Columbia created an informal Silver Alert program that aims to get the word out about missing seniors through social media.