March 14, 2017 12:07 pm
Updated: March 14, 2017 12:08 pm

Jets game in New Jersey cancelled due to severe winter storm

The NHL has cancelled tonight's game in New Jersey due to a severe winter storm.

WINNIPEG — The NHL has cancelled tonight’s game in New Jersey due to a severe winter storm.

The Winnipeg Jets were scheduled to play the Devils Tuesday night but the game has since been moved to March 28.

READ: Schools closed, flights cancelled as winter storm wallops northeastern United States. 

Blizzard warnings were issued for New Jersey, New York and several neighboring states as a system expected to bring between 12 and 24 inches of snow moved in.

 

Neal’s power-play goal in OT gives Predators win over Jets.

The Jets lost Monday night’s game against Nashville, their fourth loss in a row.

