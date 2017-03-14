Jets game in New Jersey cancelled due to severe winter storm

WINNIPEG — The NHL has cancelled tonight’s game in New Jersey due to a severe winter storm.

The Winnipeg Jets were scheduled to play the Devils Tuesday night but the game has since been moved to March 28.

Blizzard warnings were issued for New Jersey, New York and several neighboring states as a system expected to bring between 12 and 24 inches of snow moved in.

The Jets lost Monday night’s game against Nashville, their fourth loss in a row.