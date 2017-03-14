Sports
March 14, 2017 6:56 am
Updated: March 14, 2017 6:58 am

Winnipeg swimming lesson registration opening Tuesday

WINNIPEG- If you’re looking to sign up your children- or yourself- for swimming lessons this spring or summer, Tuesday is the first day registration is open.

The City of Winnipeg’s website goes live at 8 a.m. on Tuesday with swimming lesson enrollment, while registration for the other activities the city offers starts Wednesday, March 15.

For non-residents, registration for all activities starts Tuesday, March 21.

To register, you can visit leisureonline or call 311. Online registration requires an account.

In-person registration is also available on March 14 and March 15.

You can see a physical list of all the activities offered by visiting an indoor pool, library, or leisure centre in the city.
