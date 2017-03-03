City of Winnipeg releases spring, summer leisure guide registration dates
WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg’s spring and summer leisure guide for parents hoping to get their kids involved in fun activities.
Registration for swimming lessons starts Tuesday, March 15, at 8 a.m. Registration for all other activities and swimming lessons begins Wednesday, March 16, at 8 a..m.
For non-residents, registration for all activities starts Tuesday, March 21.
There are four ways to register for the spring and summer activities:
- Head to leisureonline and register online.
- Call 311 to register.
- Register at one of the city’s in-person locations on March 14 and March 15 only.
- Ongoing in-person registration start after March 15.
Visit Winnipeg.ca or call 311 for in-person registration locations and times.
