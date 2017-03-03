Lifestyle
March 3, 2017 9:44 am
Updated: March 3, 2017 9:50 am

City of Winnipeg releases spring, summer leisure guide registration dates

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

The spring and summer 2017 leisure guide is available at all civic indoor pools, libraries and leisure centres.

Colton Goforth / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — The City of Winnipeg’s spring and summer leisure guide for parents hoping to get their kids involved in fun activities.

Registration for swimming lessons starts Tuesday, March 15, at 8 a.m. Registration for all other activities and swimming lessons begins Wednesday, March 16, at 8 a..m.

For non-residents, registration for all activities starts Tuesday, March 21.

There are four ways to register for the spring and summer activities:

  1. Head to leisureonline and register online.
  2. Call 311 to register.
  3. Register at one of the city’s in-person locations on March 14 and March 15 only.
  4. Ongoing in-person registration start after March 15.

Visit Winnipeg.ca or call 311 for in-person registration locations and times.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
2017 swimming lessons
City of Winnipeg
Pan Am Pool
Spring/Summer 2017 Leisure Guide
swimming lessons winnipeg

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News