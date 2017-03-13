Your spare room can become the temporary home of a homeless young person

There’s a new way you can help homeless youth in Canada:

360kids has launched a new program that brings a guest to your house – your spare room(s), that your child slept in before they went off to school, can become the temporary home of a young homeless person (aged 16-26) in need of a safe space to spend the night.

The program, called Nightstop, started in Leeds, England in 1987. It has since expanded to dozen of cities in England and has now made its Canadian debut.

Bonnie Harkness, Interim CEO of 360kids, joined the show to tell us more about the program.