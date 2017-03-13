Canada
Toronto police launch ‘March Break, March Safe’ pedestrian safety campaign

Toronto police are reminding parents and caregivers to keep their eyes on the children under their care during March Break.

Despite children being out of school, police say pedestrian accidents can happen at any time and especially in high density areas.

Police have launched their annual “March Break, March Safe” pedestrian campaign this week to make sure road users are aware of each other and are cognizant of traffic safety.

Authorities say parents and guardians should remind their children to look both ways before crossing the road, to make eye contact with drivers and obey crossing signals and signs at all times.

Drivers are also being reminded to keep their eyes open for pedestrians and cyclists approaching intersections and entering the road from curbs or driveways.

Motorists should also keep a safe following distance in front of them and to use their vehicle’s mirrors frequently.

