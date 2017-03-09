Thousands of Ontarians gearing up for a March Break road trip

The countdown is on for many families who are gearing up to get away from the daily grind within the next few days.

Next week is March break for most Ontario students, and many people are putting the final touches on travel itineraries, and packing bags with summer clothes.

According to CAA South Central Ontario, two of the top driving destinations for March break are along the southeast coast of the U.S.: Orlando, Fla., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.

But not everyone is headed south for the week. Many are choosing to stay local, with Toronto the third–most popular driving destination.

“While many families continue to choose popular international destinations for March break such as Myrtle Beach and Orlando, many are also choosing to stay closer to home to explore our own backyard this spring vacation season,” said Kaitlynn Furse, public relations manager for CAA South Central Ontario.

“Travel within Ontario during March break is a popular option for families and Toronto is clearly a key destination this year.”

Some of the more popular local tourist attractions include the CN Tower, the Ontario Science Centre and the Toronto Zoo.

CAA advises that if you are planning a road trip, have an emergency kit packed, test your battery and have the wiper blades replaced if they are worn or damaged in any way.

Some other tips to prepare for a lengthy drive include planning out the route, pack the right travel documents and have a look at the forecast.