Complicit is top search term on dictionary website following ‘SNL’ Ivanka Trump spoof
On this week’s Saturday Night Live, host Scarlett Johansson portrayed U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter in a fake commercial for ‘Complicit’ perfume.
As Johansson walks into an elegant party posing as Ivanka Trump in a glittering evening dress, the narrator says: “A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit.”
The spoof garnered plenty of interest the following day as Miriam Webster announced it was the number one search term on their website Sunday.
For those wondering, Merriam-Webster‘s definition is “helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some way.”
