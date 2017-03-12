Complicit is top search term on dictionary website following ‘SNL’ Ivanka Trump spoof

On this week’s Saturday Night Live, host Scarlett Johansson portrayed U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter in a fake commercial for ‘Complicit’ perfume.

As Johansson walks into an elegant party posing as Ivanka Trump in a glittering evening dress, the narrator says: “A woman like her deserves a fragrance all her own. A scent made just for her. Because she’s beautiful. She’s powerful. She’s complicit.”

READ MORE: ‘SNL’ debuts new perfume ‘Complicit’ from Ivanka Trump

The spoof garnered plenty of interest the following day as Miriam Webster announced it was the number one search term on their website Sunday.



Story continues below 📈'Complicit' is our #1 lookup after an SNL sketch used the word in reference to Ivanka Trump. https://t.co/qE6UcB8pUz — Merriam-Webster (@MerriamWebster) March 13, 2017

For those wondering, ‘s definition is “helping to commit a crime or do wrong in some way.”

WATCH: Alec Baldwin returns as Donald Trump in ‘SNL’ to battle ‘aliens’