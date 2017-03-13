Winter storm to bring snow, rain to Maritimes

A month after a nor’easter buffeted the Maritimes, another winter system is making its way to the region, according to Environment Canada.

The government agency has issued a winter storm watch for New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and northernmost parts of Nova Scotia, forecasting snowy conditions starting Tuesday before it changes to rain during the night.

It’s expected snow will start in southwestern New Brunswick Tuesday afternoon before moving through the rest of the province, Prince Edward Island and the northernmost parts of Nova Scotia during the evening. Between 20 and 30 centimetres is possible in New Brunswick, while P.E.I. and parts of both Cumberland County – Minas Passage, and Cumberland County North and Cobequid Pass may see between 15 and 20 centimetres.

According to the watch, the weather is a result of an “intense low pressure system” moving in from the southwest.

Heavy and blowing snow is expected with the system, with a transition to rain possible for Nova Scotia and P.E.I. overnight. The watch says extreme southern parts of New Brunswick could also see the changeover, while the rest of the province will see precipitation turn to flurries on Wednesday.

Environment Canada says visibility could be reduced by blowing snow.

A special weather statement is also in effect for the majority of Nova Scotia, with up to 15 centimetres of snow possible in some parts. Rain up to 25 millimetres, especially along the Atlantic coast, is also possible when the snow changes to rain.

The statement also advises there may be higher water levels and a “rough pounding surf” Tuesday night in southwestern parts of the province during high tide, which could result in minor coastal flooding.