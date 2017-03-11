Accused in sex assault case may have other victims: police

Montreal police believe that a 35-year-old man arrested in connection with a kidnapping and sexual assault, may have other victims.

Adamo Bono was arrested March 7 for an incident dating back to March 2.

According to police, it was around 6: 40 p.m. and the alleged victim was on a westbound Société de transport de Montreal (STM) bus on Van Horne Avenue when the suspect boarded the same bus.

He sat beside the victim and reportedly stared at her constantly.

When the bus reached the victim’s stop, the suspect followed her off and tried to engage in conversation.

As she neared her destination, police say he grabbed the woman and dragged her to a nearby wooded area where he assaulted her.

The victim managed to escape and made her way to a friend’s nearby home.

The suspect followed her there but fled, when the friend opened the door.

Investigators assigned to the case have reason to believe Bono may have used a similar approach on other victims and are focusing on the western part of the island.

Police are asking any victims to call 911 to file a formal complaint.