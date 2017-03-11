Man carrying a backpack breaches White House grounds: report

A man was arrested after being found on the White House grounds on Friday night.

He was captured at 11:30 p.m. carrying a backpack, the Secret Service confirmed. Officials said that no hazardous materials were found during a search of the backpack.

U.S. President Donald Trump was at home at the White House at the time and was notified of the breach. Trump has been spending many of his weekends at his Mar-a-lago resort in Florida.

READ MORE: Secret Service arrests California man attempting to scale White House fence (2015)

CNN says the security level of the White House was raised to “orange.”

The Secret Service also says a search of the south and north grounds of the White House complex found “nothing of concern to security operations.”

The agency didn’t provide an update on the individual’s status. Standard practice is to hand intruders over to the local police department.

*with files from the Associated Press