Police investigating three early morning collisions

Toronto Police are investigating following three separate collisions that happened overnight and into the morning on Saturday in Toronto.

The first happened on the Danforth near Woodbine around 3 a.m. Police say a white minivan went off the road, struck a pole and rolled over on its side. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene. Police are still searching for the driver, asking anyone with information to come forward.

The second happened around 5 a.m. on Polson Street, where officers say a woman rear-ended a taxi. The taxi driver was treated for minor injuries and none of the passengers were harmed.

Police say the woman is facing alcohol-related charges.

The third happened later in the morning around Bloor Street and Ted Rogers Way. Officers say a truck struck a pole. The driver was also arrested on alcohol-related charges.

Lanes are currently closed in the area, it’s unknown when they will reopen.