Calgary Booster Club names 2017 Sportsman of the Year

If you’ve driven north on Centre Street in Calgary, no doubt you’ve come across Tuxedo Source for Sports.

Jack Gregory was running around the family store at five years old and still runs the shop today. His parents started the business in the community of Tuxedo Park almost 60 years ago and he is proud to still be serving Calgarians after all these years.

“Old store was a block north on 26 Avenue and Centre Street. We were there from 1960 to 1972, we built this store in 1972 and we’ve been here ever since. My dad wanted me to come in here and work with him and I wanted to. Because the sporting industry, I find, is very neat, very cool, lots of nice people and that’s why I jumped at the chance to come in and work with my dad.”

That passion has never wavered and is just one of the reasons why Jack has been named the 2017 Calgary Booster Club’s Sportsman of the Year.

The prestigious honour is a combination of Gregory’s work with the annual Mac’s Midget Hockey Tournament–which he chairs–along with his involvement in Special Olympics, supporting his daughter Erin along with the other talented athletes and all the generous work he does through his business at Tuxedo Source for Sports.

“Wonderful honour and a lot of the people who have won it, like Murray Copot and Jimmy Holden…and aren’t around anymore and Russ Parker,” he said. “And the good thing is I’m friends with most of them anyway.”

Speaking of a tuxedo, next up for Gregory will be figuring out what to wear to the induction gala at the Red and White club at McMahon Stadium on April 9. The Booster Club will announce their male and female athletes of the year on March 20.