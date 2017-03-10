BC Winter Games coming to Vernon

An estimated 2,100 amateur athletes and coaches will descend on the north Okanagan in five years.

The greater Vernon area has been chosen to host the 2022 BC Winter Games.

A provincial government news release states: “The BC Games contribute to the development of sport and community through infrastructure improvements, volunteer engagement and a major event-hosting experience that leaves a lasting legacy for host communities.”

The Games are held every two years with athletes aged 9-19 years participating in about 19 sports.

Penticton hosted the winter event in 2016.